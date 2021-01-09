Lewiston police are seeking two suspects who allegedly killed a man in a home-invasion-type incident early Friday.
According to a news release from the law enforcement agency, witnesses told investigators that two subjects forced their way into a residence on the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue at about 1:41 a.m. Samuel R. Johns was shot moments later, and the suspects immediately fled.
The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics from the Lewiston Fire Department.
Witnesses told po-lice they didn’t know the suspects, according to the news release, and police are declining to release a description at this time.
However, police don’t believe the crime was random and said, while the suspects re-main at large, they don’t believe the public is at risk.
“I don’t think these people are going to your house or my house or somebody else’s house and doing the same thing,” Lt. Rick Fuentes said. “I think it was specific. I don’t think it was random.”
Fuentes declined to speculate on a possible motive.
Police are asking the public to help identify the suspects or provide detectives with any information that may aid the investigation. They are asking people who live in the neighborhood and have security cameras to check footage for “suspicious persons or activity.”
People with information that may aid the investigation are asked to contact the investigations section of the department or call Det. Brian Erickson at (208) 746-0171.
