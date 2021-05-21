Man involved in Clarkston standoff charged

ASOTIN — A 34-year-old Clarkston man allegedly involved in an hourslong standoff with police has been identified as Steven Eckhart, according to Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand.
Eckhart, who made his first court appearance Thursday, is in custody at the Asotin County Jail on a $200,000 bond facing numerous felony charges after holing up in his home with his 1-year-old child Wednesday evening. He surrendered to authorities around 10:30 p.m., and no one was injured.
He is charged with eight counts of second-degree assault with deadly weapon enhancements, unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment, according to court documents. Public defender Jane Richards was appointed to represent him, and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state. Eckhart will be formally arraigned June 7 in Asotin County Superior Court.
The defendant reportedly fired a weapon in his residence on the 1100 block of 14th Street after law enforcement arrived to check on the welfare of the child, who was supposed to be removed from the house and turned over to custody of his mother.
Out of concern for the welfare of the child, as well as their own safety, officers secured the residence from the outside and contacted the Lewiston Regional SWAT team, Hildebrand said in a news release Thursday.
Eckhart’s probation officer and a mental health worker contacted him by phone during the incident, the sheriff said. Officers from several jurisdictions were gathered outside the house, and the road was blocked from Libby Street to Highland Avenue.
After several hours, the hostage negotiator with SWAT was able to talk Eckhart into leaving the residence, Hildebrand said. The child was handed over to authorities without incident, and Eckhart was taken to the jail.