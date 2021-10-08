PULLMAN — A 22-year-old man was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with injuries sustained in a rollover crash 3 miles north of Pullman.
According to a news release from the Washington State Patrol, Kyle H. Lim, of University Place, Wash., was driving his silver 2011 BMW 328 north on State Route 27 at milepost 3 at 2:42 p.m. Thursday when his vehicle left the roadway to the left and rolled into a field.
Lim was knocked unconscious when crews arrived and was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the incident, according to the news release. The vehicle was totaled.