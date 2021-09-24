A 42-year-old Dayton man remains in stable condition at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center following a motorcycle crash on Rattlesnake Grade.
On Tuesday, Robbie S. Patterson reportedly lost control of his 2002 Yamaha and left the roadway, about 25 miles south of Asotin, according to the Washington State Patrol. He was flown by helicopter to the Lewiston hospital for treatment of his injuries.
On Thursday, a nursing supervisor said Patterson is still a patient at St. Joe’s and stable. Police said he was wearing a helmet and traveling north when the accident occurred near Anatone.