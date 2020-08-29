A Lewiston man was injured in an apartment fire on the 300 block of First Avenue on Thursday night.
The man was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with significant burns to his hands and arm, Lewiston Fire Battalion Chief Erik Kelly said.
Firefighters responded to the blaze, at 333 First Ave., at 10:30 p.m. Residents were exiting the building, a two-story structure that has been converted into three apartments, when firefighters arrived, Kelly said.
Smoke was showing from the Fourth Street side of the building and firefighters quickly knocked down the fire as they simultaneously searched for people.
The structure was eventually cleared of smoke and fire by firefighters. The tenants of the two unaffected apartments were allowed to return to their dwellings, Kelly said.
No firefighters were injured in the incident. Damage to the structure was estimated at $10,000. The fire was caused by a pot of cooking oil left unattended on the stovetop. Smoke alarms alerted residents of the fire, Kelly said.
The Lewiston Fire Department had three engines and three ambulances respond to the fire, along with 17 personnel. Clarkston Fire Department and Clearwater Paper Fire Department also responded with six more firefighters.