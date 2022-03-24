Man injured in collision between motorcycle and car in Lewiston Orchards

A 75-year-old man was injured when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Lewiston Orchards, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
Gary Keener was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after his 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle was struck by a black 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by 18-year-old Mollie Albrich, according to an LPD news release.
Investigators determined the Santa Fe was in the center turn lane facing south on the 100 block of Thain Road. The motorcycle was traveling north on Thain Road in the left through lane. The Santa Fe turned left in front of the motorcycle, and the vehicles collided, according to the news release.
Both vehicles sustained significant damage, but Albrich was uninjured, according to the news release.
Keener was found conscious and breathing by first responders, but did sustain "serious injuries," according to the news release.
Thain Road's northbound lanes were closed for about two hours while the collision was investigated. The case is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time, according to the news release.
"The Lewiston Police Department wants to remind everyone that with the warmer weather, motorcyclists will be out on the roadway," the news release said. "We also encourage those riding motorcycles, to wear a helmet."