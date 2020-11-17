A man has been indicted for strangulation in connection with a homicide on the Nez Perce Reservation at a residence near Kamiah on Oct. 31.
Travis D. Ellenwood, no age or address given, has been indicted on a single federal felony strangulation charge and is being held in tribal custody in the Nez Perce County Jail. He was arrested last week by Nez Perce Tribal Police. The FBI announced a man was in tribal custody Friday evening.
The indictment says that “Ellenwood, an Indian, did knowingly assault B.A.B., an Indian, who was an intimate partner or dating partner, by strangling and attempting to strangle B.A.B.”
Ellenwood will be arraigned in Tribal Court, but that information has not been released. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho will likely file a detainer with the county jail that informs the jail that the federal government has an active warrant for Ellenwood’s arrest should he be released from tribal custody, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Traci Whelan said.
The federal government could also file a writ ad prosequendum, which is used to remove a prisoner in order to prosecute him in another jurisdiction, such as the federal district court of Idaho, Whelan said.
When Ellenwood does come into federal custody, he would be arraigned in U.S. Magistrate Court using the teleconferencing service Zoom because of the pandemic and current Idaho Stage 2 restrictions, Whelan said.
Whelan declined to identify B.A.B., citing the necessity of victim’s privacy.
Federal felony strangulation carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of as much as $250,000. Supervised release of up to three years is also listed under the penalties for a conviction of the crime.
FBI agents, Nez Perce Tribal Police and Idaho County Sheriff’s deputies responded Oct. 31 to a residence near Kamiah, where a woman was found dead. A person of interest was identified in the investigation last Tuesday, which is the same day the indictment was filed in court, but was sealed until Monday.
