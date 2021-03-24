GRANGEVILLE — A 36-year-old Ronan, Mont., man was treated and released at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville following a one-vehicle crash Monday on U.S. Highway 12 near milepost 80.5 east of Kooskia.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Clark D. Classen was driving east on U.S. Highway 12 in a 2018 Kenworth semitruck with a trailer loaded with lumber. Classen reached down to pick up an object from the floorboard, the state police said, and took his eyes off the roadway. The vehicle veered off the eastbound shoulder, causing the semi to roll onto its side. The majority of the lumber fell into the nearby Lochsa River.
Classen was taken by ground ambulance to the Grangeville hospital. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The roadway was not blocked and the recovery of the truck and trailer, as well as the lumber, is ongoing, the state police reported.