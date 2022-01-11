A Lewiston man is being held at the Nez Perce County jail on a $200,000 bond after being charged with felony stalking for the second time in seven days.
Andrew D. Brown, 31, was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving past a woman’s home despite a civil protection order requiring him to stay at least 300 feet from the residence. He made an initial appearance in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday and was charged with stalking and being a persistent violator.
Brown was arrested for stalking, burglary and being a persistent violator, all felonies, on Jan. 2 for an incident involving the same woman. He was later released after posting a $70,000 bond. Brown was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with violating a civil protection order, a misdemeanor, in a case involving the same woman.
On Monday, Brown asked Magistrate Judge Michelle M. Evans to set a lower bond on the new charges and said they and the previous charges stem from false allegations. The Nez Perce County prosecutor’s office asked for bond to be set at $250,000.
“What I see is a history and a pattern,” Evans said. “I’m going to set bond at $200,000 because that pattern needs to stop.”
She appointed public defender firm Magyar, Rauch and Associates of Moscow to represent Brown. A preliminary hearing will be held Jan. 19.