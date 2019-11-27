A Liberty Lake, Wash., man is in the Asotin County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted kidnapping and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant stemming from an incident on the 900 block of Chestnut Street in Clarkston on Monday afternoon.
Wayde T. Nelson, 60, pulled his light gray pickup to the curb on Chestnut Street alongside a 16-year-old girl who was walking home from school around 1:30 p.m. Monday, court documents said.
The girl called her mother, who then called the police, who found Nelson within five minutes of the girl giving police a description of the man and his pickup truck, court documents said.
The girl identified Nelson as the man who allegedly tried to lure her into his vehicle after Nelson was stopped by police at 11th and Sycamore streets, court documents said.
Police noted bedding in the rear seat of the truck, coolers in the bed of the truck, and a digital camera and a small concealable camera in the driver’s seat of the truck, the statement of probable cause said.
Nelson asked the girl if she knew where 12th Street was, she said yes and pointed in the direction of 12th Street, the minor’s witness statement said. Nelson then allegedly asked her to get in the pickup for a ride, and she declined, according to her statement.
Nelson did not immediately leave and the girl “made sure I was walking slow so he didn’t know where I lived,” her statement said.
Nelson then drove past her and the girl went home and called her mother, who called the Clarkston Police Department, court documents said. Officer Matthew Malakowsky first made contact with the girl and then began a search for the vehicle described by the girl.
Clarkston police caught up with Nelson still driving his pickup in the area between Foster Park and Clarkston High School, court documents said.
Nelson allegedly told police he was looking for Walmart and had not spoken to anyone when Malakowsky mentioned the girl’s report. Malakowsky noticed coolers in the bed of the truck and bedding in the rear seat, court documents said.
Malakowsky informed Nelson “that attempting to get a child to come into a vehicle is a crime. He again denied having spoken with anyone or asking anyone into his vehicle,” court documents said.
While Nelson was stopped, another officer drove by Nelson with the girl in the back of the police car. “She was absolutely sure the vehicle and driver were the one that had tried to get her into the pickup and that had followed her,” court documents said.
“I was 100 (percent) sure that was the same guy,” the girl said in her witness statement.
Second-degree attempted kidnapping is a Class C felony in Washington with a possible sentence of five to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
