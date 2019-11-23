KENDRICK — A Kendrick man was arrested Friday and charged with possessing weapons or firearms on school property, a misdemeanor under Idaho law, according to a Latah County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Tony L. Shipman, 57, was being held at the Latah County Jail on Friday on a $5,000 bond after his arrest Friday morning at a Kendrick residence. Shipman allegedly displayed a hunting rifle in the parking lot of Kendrick High School on the morning of Nov. 15, according to the news release.
Shipman removed the rifle from the passenger compartment of a vehicle and placed it in the trunk. No students or school staff were threatened while the rifle was displayed. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the incident.
The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of no more than one year in jail and a fine not to exceed $1,000.