CORVALLIS, Ore. — An Albany, Ore., man who sexually abused three children has been sentenced to more than 35 years in prison.
The Gazette Times reported 46-year-old Juan Leal-Galvez pleaded guilty to 14 charges Monday in Benton County Circuit Court. The charges included rape, sexual abuse, oral sex and intercourse in crimes that began in February 2007 and continued until earlier this year.
Leal-Galvez had been the boyfriend of the victims’ mother.
One of the victims who was abused by Leal-Galvez starting when she was 7 read a statement saying she still feels guilt and pain and that the abuse led to poor performance in school and nightmares.