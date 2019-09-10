Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 75F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.