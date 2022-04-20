ASOTIN — A 35-year-old Clarkston man must complete 240 hours of community service for allegedly trying to scam $12,000 from a state eviction rent assistance program.
Michael W. Rebel, who was charged with first-degree attempted theft, was sentenced to 30 days in jail under a first-time offender waiver this week in Asotin County Superior Court, and his jail time was converted to community service.
According to court records, Rebel said he found about the rent assistance program online, and asked another man if he could use a phony address and list him as a landlord.
Attorney Trae Turner represented Rebel, and Prosecutor Ben Nichols handled the case on behalf of the state.