VANCOUVER, Wash. — Attempted murder and assault charges against a 22-year-old Battle Ground, Wash., man have been dropped after a judge found he was legally insane at the time of the alleged crimes.
The Columbian reported Clark County Superior Court Judge Daniel Stahnke committed Colin Dixon to the state’s largest psychiatric facility, Western State Hospital, for treatment.
Dixon was arrested Jan. 17, 2018, at his family’s home. Officers responded to a call about a stabbing and a family member told officers her brother stabbed her father. He also reportedly stabbed his sister and mother when they intervened.