GRANGEVILLE — A man who had been stranded in the snow for five days east of Grangeville was rescued Tuesday by Idaho County and state law enforcement officials.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County dispatch sent a message that it had received a 911 call from a man who said he was lost off Cove Road east of Grangeville and needed an ambulance.
Idaho County then received several 911 calls requesting assistance from Martin Bothum, 66, of Harpster, who said he had been out in the snow for five days and believed his leg was severely injured. Bothum said he believed his vehicle was parked on State Highway 14 and he had been going on foot toward Cove Road.
Deputies searched for the vehicle but were unable to locate it anywhere in the area, the sheriff’s office reported.
Corp. Philip Graham and Deputy Camron Killmar, of the sheriff’s office, and Idaho Fish and Game Officer Randy Sullivan began searching the Hungry Ridge on snowmobiles and after about two hours located Bothum near milepost 11 on Forest Road 279. Two Bear Air Rescue of Montana also was summoned for the search.
Bothum was taken by snowmobile to meet a Syringa General Hospital ambulance on the Hungry Ridge Bridge and transported to the hospital.