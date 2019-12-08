POCATELLO — A man and his former wife have been sentenced in eastern Idaho after pleading guilty to child sex crimes.
Lance Parry, 50, was sentenced to 56 years in prison and must serve at least 16 before he is eligible for parole. Jessica Parry, 41, received a 25-year-sentence and must serve at least 10.
The Idaho State Journal recently obtained the information after petitioning the 6th District Court to unseal the records. Police said the home had an extensive surveillance system. The home also has a basement containing what one teen called a “sex dungeon.”
Pocatello police began surveillance of the residence in October 2016 after the Idaho attorney general’s office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force asked for help with an investigation.
Lance Parry and Jessica Parry each pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery with a child younger than 16 and one count of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16.