SEATTLE — The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man who was shot in the face Sunday night while driving on Highway 509 and died the next day.
The Seattle Times reported James Richardson died Monday from a gunshot wound to the head and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.
The Washington State Patrol received a report that a car had crashed into a barrier around 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes near South Cloverdale Street in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. The driver, who had been shot in the face, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died, according to WSP.
Detectives believe the shooter fired from a vehicle, striking the man and causing him to crash. A passenger was in Richardson’s car but was unable to provide a description of a suspect’s vehicle. There have been no arrests in the case.