SEATTLE — A man fatally shot a 24-year-old who tried to rob him early Tuesday in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, police said.
The Seattle Police Department said on its website that police were sent to investigate a shooting at 1:12 am Tuesday and found a man on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound.
Officers provided medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.
Officers interviewed a 39-year-old man at the scene who said he shot the man because the man was trying to rob him. Homicide detectives were interviewing the man to learn more.