IDAHO FALLS — An eastern Idaho sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man early Wednesday after officials say the man fired on law enforcement officers.
The Post Register reported the officers went to the Jefferson County home Tuesday night after getting a report that a 53-year-old man had pointed a handgun at his wife and threatened to kill her. When the officers arrived, the woman had already fled the home and the suspect had barricaded himself inside.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies negotiated with the man for seven hours. The sheriff’s office said the man eventually began shooting at officers and deputies returned fire, killing the man.