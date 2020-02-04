A Lewiston man could face life in prison and a $50,000 fine for allegedly choking a person.
Stephen D. Heighes, 38, is charged with attempted strangulation and has been tagged a persistent violator by Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Shelby Sieracki.
Attempted strangulation normally carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Heighes was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in December 2017; possession of a controlled substance in January 2007; and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription in July 2002.
Idaho law allows the persistent violator sentence enhancement to be enforced on the third felony conviction. It carries a minimum sentence of five years and may extend to a life sentence.
Lewiston police were dispatched to the Hillary Motel on the 2000 block of North and South Highway on Saturday at about 11:45 p.m. because an anonymous caller said a person was being beaten for about the last five minutes, the police report said.
When police arrived, the door to the room where the alleged beating took place was open and the alleged victim walked outside while police detained Heighes, the police report said.
The alleged victim told police that at about 11 p.m. when the person arrived at the motel from work that Heighes allegedly began to yell about a pack of cigarettes in the room. The person was confused because the person does not smoke cigarettes, the police report said.
Heighes allegedly hit the person on the left side of the face, then Heighes allegedly got on top of the person on the bed allegedly grabbing the person “in multiple spots leaving red marks, scratches, and bruising,” the police report said.
Heighes then allegedly grabbed the person around the neck with both hands and choked the person for about 20 seconds, the police report said.
The alleged victim allegedly kicked Heighes in a spot where the person knew he had a hernia to break free from Heighes, the police report said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert placed a no-contact order forbidding Heighes from any direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim in the case.
Seubert released Heighes on his own recognizance but with conditions that he make his court dates and not violate the no-contact order or his parole.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for Feb. 12.