A 54-year-old man drowned Friday in the Snake River south of Asotin.
The man, whose name is not being released pending family notification, was reported in the middle of the river near a green kayak at 1:07 p.m. The man was seen near Mulberry Beach, struggling and frantically waving his arms, according to an Asotin County Sheriff’s Office news release. Galen Dail, 34, was driving by, stopped and swam out to try to save the kayaker.
Asotin deputy Levi Frary arrived at the Asotin Boat launch and asked Lewiston resident Robert Mahal — who was launching his boat at that time — if Frary could drive the boat to the scene. Frary drove upriver in Mahal’s boat and pulled the two men from the river and began CPR efforts on the 54-year-old man. Life-saving efforts were continued while he was taken by ground ambulance to Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, but the man could not be revived, the release said.
The sheriff’s office extended gratitude to Mahal and Dail for helping to try to save the man. The release said both men rendered CPR efforts prior to getting the kayaker to shore. Investigators have not determined how the man wound up in the water, but he did have a life jacket partially around one arm.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Asotin County Fire’s Marine 61, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and Lewiston Fire Paramedics.