BILLINGS, Mont. — A 24-year-old Sidney man was killed when the semi-truck he was driving was struck by a freight train at a crossing in northeastern Montana, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
The tractor-trailer was eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 at about 11 a.m. Tuesday before turning onto BIA Route 1 near Brockton, the patrol said.
The locomotive’s engineer locked up the brakes but was unable to avoid striking the driver’s side of the cab, the patrol said. The train did not derail and officials were not aware of any injuries on the train.
Roosevelt County officials have not released the victim’s name, the Billings Gazette reported.