A man died in a wreck on the Old Spiral Highway in Lewiston on Wednesday afternoon.
The man, whose name wasn’t released pending notification of his family, was found unresponsive in a gray Honda Civic that was on its side in the ditch, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies and Lewiston medics responded to the crash at 2:22 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.
The wreck, which happened just north of Sutton Salvage, is still under investigation. Speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the news release said.