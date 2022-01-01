PROSSSER, Wash. — A 23-year-old Toppenish man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover near Prosser on Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Giver D. Juarez was driving east on Interstate 82 about 3 miles east of Prosser around 9:10 a.m. when he lost control of his 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup, according to a State Patrol news release. The truck entered the median and rolled over, the release said.
Juarez was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. Troopers said Juarez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, the release said.