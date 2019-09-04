MISSOULA, Mont. — A 35-year-old man was shot and killed by Missoula police officers responding to a report of possible drug activity.
The Department of Justice said officers tried to speak with Steven Cole Gill of Missoula on Monday afternoon, shots were fired and Gill was struck. He died at a Missoula hospital. Officials did not give a hometown.
The state Division of Criminal Investigation is still investigating the shooting, which happened near the Orange Street exit off Interstate 90.
No officers were injured during the confrontation.