GRANGEVILLE — A 69-year-old Anacortes, Wash., man died Thursday morning following a crash involving a motorcycle and a logging truck here Wednesday.
Frederic J. Smith was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center following the accident, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police, who reported Smith’s death.
According to an earlier release, Smith had been traveling with a group of other motorcycle riders when he drove in front of a 1997 Kenworth tractor-trailer pulling a load of logs at the intersection of State Highway 13 and U.S. Highway 95 at Grangeville. The driver of the logging truck, Nicholas R. Bendawald, 39, of Emmett, Idaho, attempted to stop but was unable to, and struck Smith in the roadway.
An off-duty Meridian deputy chief fire marshal, who was traveling through the area, arrived on the scene and administered life-saving measures to Smith, the state police reported. Smith was taken to Syringa General Hospital at Grangeville then flown to the Lewiston hospital, where he died from his injuries. — Tribune