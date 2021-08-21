The 52-year-old man convicted of the 1986 murder of Lewiston resident Anna E. Christensen is returning to prison for violating his parole with a new conviction for a 2019 attack on a woman in southern Idaho.
Gary Hawkins, who now lives in Kuna, was sentenced to the maximum of 15 years in prison earlier this week for attempting to strangle the woman inside a car, according to a report by KTVB in Boise.
In January 1986, Hawkins broke into the home of Christensen, 72, a few blocks from Lewiston High School. He suffocated her, and made off with $235. His accomplice, Wayne Boyer, 15 at the time, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and spent one year in a juvenile facility before his release. Hawkins was 17 at the time of the killing, but was charged as an adult and received a life sentence. He was paroled in 2004.
He may have to serve the remainder of that life sentence now that he has violated the conditions of his parole, according to the report.