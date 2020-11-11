A Clarkston man is charged with two felonies after police say he and another man and two juveniles conspired to steal a safe from a residence in Lewiston.
Trenton N.L. Kasper, 21, was arrested Monday and arraigned on felony burglary and grand theft charges and four misdemeanor charges in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Tuesday afternoon by Judge Sunil Ramalingam. Kasper posted a $5,000 arrest warrant bond set Friday.
Kasper was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, misdemeanor possession of burglary instruments and misdemeanor malicious injury to property.
Lewiston police say Kasper conspired with Miah Averill and two juveniles to break into the apartment on the 500 block of 17th Avenue in Lewiston to steal a safe that had three watches, two gold-plated chains, a handgun, vape juice and $200-$300 in cash at 5 p.m. Sept. 14, court records said.
Kasper’s parents made him return the safe that had been cracked open, but the contents of it were missing. Kasper admitted to police that he and Averill “broke into a house and stole a safe,” and that he conspired with two juveniles to steal the safe with the intent “to get anything they could for the safe,” court records said.
Kasper told police that he and Miah Averill climbed through the window, Averill stole jewelry and they both left through the front door. A neighbor took a photo of the two men climbing through a bedroom window.
The people whose apartment was broken into identified one of the men as Kasper, court records said.
Averill was charged with felony burglary in the case in September. Kasper was arrested Monday on a warrant issued after he didn’t show up for an initial appearance in felony Magistrate Court last week.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for Nov. 25.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony burglary is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony grand theft is 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of burglary instruments is six months in jail and a $1,000 fine in each count.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for misdemeanor malicious injury to property is one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.