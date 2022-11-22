Second man arrested in connection with robbery

,

A man who was taken into custody for an arrest warrant stemming from an alleged armed robbery made his initial appearance in court.

Forrest K. Riley, 18, of Lewiston, was charged with robbery, aggravated battery and burglary, all felonies, and was held on a $250,000 bond. He appeared Monday via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert issued the arrest warrant Thursday with bond set at $250,000. Riley was arrested Saturday in Clearwater County.

Tags

Recommended for you