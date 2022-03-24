COLFAX — Whitman County deputies Tuesday evening arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly stealing a $30,000 utility tractor and other items from a Lamont residence.
Bruce Havens, of Tyler, Wash., was booked into Whitman County Jail on charges of burglary, residential burglary, felony theft and malicious mischief, according to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers.
Deputies were investigating severely property-related crimes in the Lamont area when they followed up on a person of interest from property crimes last summer. They learned the person, Havens, had been arrested in December by Lincoln County deputies for similar crimes.
They contacted Havens at a residence outside Tyler and received consent from the property owner to search for stolen items. They allegedly found numerous stolen items, including the tractor.