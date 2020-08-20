A Lewiston man is charged with rape after he allegedly forcibly raped a 19-year-old woman in his camper.
Keith G. Zerbe, 41, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Wednesday afternoon where Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a $75,000 bond and issued a no-contact order between Zerbe and the woman and her family.
Lewiston police say Zerbe raped the woman in his camper after he asked her to go with him to the camper to look for cigarettes sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday. The woman said she did not want to go to his camper but did because “she had been cooped up in the apartment a lot” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, court records said.
When Zerbe and the woman were inside the camper, Zerbe tried to kiss her and she said “no,” but Zerbe grabbed her throat, choked her and forced her onto the bed and raped her, court records said.
The woman told police she had been sexually assaulted by Zerbe “50 times” in the past year and that he threatened to blackmail her with sexually explicit photographs and videos that he had taken on his cellphone by giving them to her family “if she filed a police report,” court records said.
The woman told police detectives “Zerbe stated if she ever reported anything to the police that he would find a way to kill her or her family.”
The woman reported the rape to police about six hours later. She told police that she did not want to have sex with Zerbe in the camper and never consented to sex with him before, court records said.
The maximum penalty for rape in Idaho is life in prison and a $50,000 fine. Rape also carries a minimum sentence in Idaho of one year in prison, if convicted.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing for Sept. 2 in the case.
