A Lewiston man is charged with felony aggravated battery after police say he broke a 71-year-old man’s jaw in two places in a random act of violence at 3:39 a.m. Saturday at East Main Laundry.
William E. Clark, 36, was arraigned by video Wednesday in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court, where he heard the charge against him, and Judge Michelle Evans kept a $50,000 bond in place in the case.
Lewiston Police say Clark punched Jerry Broenneke several times, until Broenneke fell to the floor at the laundromat. Clark then reportedly kicked Broenneke in the face several times before fleeing the scene. Broenneke was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, then flown to Spokane for surgery, where a plate was placed on one side of his jaw and his jaw wired shut for the next two months, court records said.
Broenneke told police a man he did not know was in the laundromat acting hostile toward him, saying things that did not make any sense, before the man began punching and kicking him. Broeneke was bleeding substantially from his face, his face was swollen and several teeth were knocked loose in the attack, according to court records.
Police located Clark based on a description of the assailant, who was wearing a black baseball cap sideways and carrying a backpack-style cooler. Video surveillance from Larry’s Food and Deli, located on the same property as the laundromat, showed a man who matched the clothing description given to police. Clark was identified by police three minutes after they were called to the scene.
Clarkston Police arrested Clark on Sunday for resisting and obstructing, and Lewiston Police interviewed him at the Asotin County Jail. Clark had multiple cuts on the tops of his hands that were starting to heal, his clothing at the time of his arrest matched the suspect description and the man in the surveillance video, he was carrying an insulated bag and his boots had “a substantial amount of blood on them,” court records said.
Clark was picked up on an arrest warrant Tuesday and is in the Nez Perce County Jail.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for aggravated battery is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for Nov. 4.