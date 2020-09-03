A Walla Walla man is charged with felony lewd conduct with a child younger than 16 after police say he forced a child to have sex with him in the ticket booth at Walker Field in June.
Dillon P. Blake, 19, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Wednesday afternoon where Judge Karin Seubert ordered a $15,000 bond in the case and issued and sealed a no-contact order between Blake and the child.
Lewiston police allege Blake contacted a girl younger than the age of 16 on the night of June 6 through text and Snapchat, asking her to sneak out of her home to hang out with him “because he wanted to smoke marijuana,” court records said.
The girl met him and together they walked to the ticket booth on the southeast corner of Walker Field. She refused to smoke marijuana with him. He warned the girl that “when he smokes marijuana he gets ‘handsy,’ ” according to court records.
After smoking one and a half joints over an hour, Blake tried several times to put his hand down the front of her pants and she repeatedly told him “this is not what I want,” while Blake said “but this is what I want,” court records said.
The girl told Blake she was not ready and she did not want to have sex with him. He pulled her shorts and underwear down and had intercourse with her while she cried and pleaded with him to stop, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 is life in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for Sept. 9.