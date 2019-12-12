A Lewiston man is in the Nez Perce County Jail on a $50,000 bond on a felony charge of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16, court documents said.
Jason R. Goffinet, 26, faces life in prison and a $50,000 fine if convicted of the charge.
The lewd conduct allegedly occurred while Goffinet watched someone’s child Tuesday evening while they were on an errand, court documents said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam also issued an order barring Goffinet from contact with the victim for at least two years. The no-contact order can be extended, court documents said.
A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.