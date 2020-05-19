Man charged with grand theft after allegedly stealing from Lewiston dealership

A homeless man from Bozeman, Mont., is charged with grand theft after police say he stole a Dodge Ram pickup truck from the Rogers Dodge dealership in Lewiston.
Derrick F. Scott, 51, faces a maximum penalty in Idaho of up to 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine, if he is convicted on the charge. He was arrested Friday afternoon.
Scott was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon.
Lewiston police say Scott promised Rogers Dodge that he would wire about $26,000 for a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck for his girlfriend, Carmen E. Madsen, who took possession of the pickup truck, court records said.
Scott and Madsen had also picked out an $11,000 diamond set from the Diamond Shop and allegedly tried to purchase it with a wire transfer, but the merchandise was not released to the couple, court records said.
Lewiston police contacted Scott’s probation officer in Montana, who said Scott was in violation of his probation for being out of state. The probation officer said Scott was released from jail April 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scott was there on theft charges, court records said.
In 2018, Scott purchased $150,000 in vehicles from a Bozeman, Mont., dealership with fake checks. He was placed on probation in July 2019 and, 17 days later, Scott tried to purchase more vehicles with fraudulent checks in Bozeman, court records said.
Scott told employees at Rogers Dodge that he owned a nonprofit in Billings, Mont., and that he was in town on business for disabled children. Scott told an employee at the Diamond Shop that he had just purchased a brand new Mercedes van for children in need with his nonprofit organization, court records said.
The probation officer told Scott he could not own a nonprofit organization because he was not allowed to have any financial responsibility with a nonprofit organization, court records said.
Lewiston police interviewed Madsen’s brother, who said Scott told him that the founder of Dreamcatcher in South Carolina had passed away and left Scott $40 million. Scott allegedly said he would put $20 million back into the organization and could spend the other $20 million. Madsen told her brother that Scott spent more than $100,000 on her in one day in Lewiston. Madsen told her brother Scott also bought her a 2020 Camara and wanted to purchase a Dodge Challenger Hellcat at Rogers Dodge, court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set Scott’s bond at $50,000.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for May 27.