A Lewiston man is charged with felony sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17 years of age after Nez Perce County deputies allege the man acted in a sexual nature toward the girl Friday.
Ray W. Parmer, 37, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday on the charge where Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a $30,000 bond in the case.
Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Deputy J.R. Gregory was called to a county residence where Parmer had been hit over the head by a man, kicked in the face by a woman and bit by someone as he slept on the couch. After investigating the incident, Gregory arrested Parmer for sexual battery with a minor child. A girl at the residence said Parmer shoved his tongue down her throat, tried to kiss her, grabbed her breasts, tried to bite her neck and rib cage, and rubbed against her in a sexual manner, court records said.
Parmer allegedly sent sexually suggestive text messages to the girls, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17 years of age is life in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Ramalingam also issued a no-contact order between Parmer and the girl.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for Nov. 4.