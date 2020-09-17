A Lapwai man is in Nez Perce County Jail charged with a felony DUI after police pulled his vehicle over at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday between El Sombrero and the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston.
Apollo B. Lawyer, 28, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court, where Judge Michelle Evans set a $25,000 bond in the case and set pretrial supervision conditions upon his release, should he post bond.
Evans said she put the bond in place because Lawyer represents a danger to the public, he has six failures to appear in court and one failure to report to jail, and the charge, if true, would result in a probation violation from a March 2019 felony DUI conviction.
The conviction stems from a June 2018 accident in which Lawyer failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with another vehicle on Burrell Avenue, causing the other vehicle to crash through a fence and trees, stopping in a day care playground. No children or staff were injured. Lawyer’s vehicle hit a dumpster that struck a parked car.
Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Joey Parker asked for a $50,000 bond to be set in the case. Prosecutors also tagged Lawyer with a persistent violator sentencing enhancement, meaning he could face up to life in prison if he is convicted on the charge.
The maximum penalty for felony DUI in Idaho is normally 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine with a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail, with the first 48 hours being served consecutively. There also is a mandatory driver’s license suspension of one to five years, if Lawyer is convicted on the charge.
Lawyer’s March 2019 felony DUI conviction and a felony burglary conviction from November 2010 mean he is eligible for the persistent violator sentence enhancement. He also was charged with misdemeanor open container, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Lawyer was cited for having an open container after being pulled over Tuesday and later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Evans set a preliminary hearing for Sept. 30.