A Lewiston man is charged with felony DUI and misdemeanor fleeing or eluding an officer in a motor vehicle related to an incident Friday night on Webb Road near Sander Grade in Nez Perce County.
Dewey R. Campbell, 38, was arraigned by video for felony DUI with a persistent violator sentence enhancement and misdemeanor fleeing or eluding and driving without privileges Monday afternoon by Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam.
Ramalingam set a $30,000 bond in the case.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony DUI is 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Felony DUI also comes with a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail in Idaho. With the sentence enhancement for being a persistent violator, the maximum sentence for felony DUI in Idaho is life in prison.
Campbell qualifies for the persistent violator sentence enhancement because he was previously convicted of grand theft and DUI, both felonies, in May 2019 in Idaho County, court records said.
Idaho State Trooper Dmitriy Lutsyk was responding to an agency assist call on Webb Road when he passed a westbound black and silver Chevrolet pickup that was driving erratically and failed to stay in its lane. The agency assist call was called off and Lutsyk turned around and located the pickup, then heading east on Webb Road. The pickup stopped in the middle of the road without its hazard lights on, court records said.
Michelle Penney, 53, got out of the vehicle to load a table into the bed of the truck while the truck blocked the eastbound lane, court records said.
Lutsyk activated his emergency lights and pulled over opposite from the truck, which drove off and turned into a private driveway and Campbell, the driver, fled on foot, court records said.
Penney told the trooper Campbell’s name. Lutsyk and Nez Perce County Deputy Rod Taylor located Campbell hiding in some brush and placed him under arrest, court records said.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for June 24 with an alternate date of June 26.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.