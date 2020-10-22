A Lewiston man is charged with felony domestic battery after police say he grabbed a woman’s neck Tuesday night, causing bruises.
Casey D. Jackson, 25, was arraigned Wednesday by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court, where Judge Sunil Ramalingam set bond at $10,000.
Lewiston Police responded at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday to a domestic violence call on Eighth Street. They allege Jackson pushed his way through a partially blocked front door to confront the woman about who she was talking to on the phone. Jackson then put his hands on her neck and choked her, making it difficult for her to breath, according to court records.
She pushed him away, and Jackson let go of her neck, allegedly grabbing her phone and her left hand in an attempt to unlock her phone. In the process, he caused the woman’s finger to bleed, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony domestic battery is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Ramalingam issued a no-contact order forbidding contact between Jackson and the victim. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4.