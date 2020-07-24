A Lenore man allegedly busted out the passenger window of a pickup truck with a golf club, injuring a man’s face and eye with shattered glass, according to court records.
Andrew J. Holden, 31, is charged with felony aggravated battery and two misdemeanors for resisting arrest and malicious injury to property.
Holden was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Thursday afternoon where Senior Magistrate Judge Kent Merica set a $50,000 bond.
Lewiston police say they were dispatched to the Coca-Cola distribution center parking lot on the 400 block of 28th Street in North Lewiston at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday for a property damage report. Daniel Garrison told police that he and his pickup were attacked by a man with a golf club as he stood outside his vehicle smoking a cigarette, court records said.
Holden got out of an older red car and began yelling at Garrison for “staring at him,” Garrison told police. Garrison replied he was not staring at him, and that is when Holden went back to his car and retrieved a golf club. Garrison tried to get away in his pickup, but Holden followed him and hit his passenger window, shattering the glass, court records said.
Garrison’s face and nose were bleeding from multiple cuts and there was glass in his eyes. Medics were able to flush Garrison’s eyes to remove the glass. Officers then pursued Holden from a partial description of Holden and the car, which Garrison provided, court records said.
Police attempted a traffic stop on the 2100 block of Main Street in Lewiston near Locomotive Park. As the vehicle pulled off the road near the park, Holden jumped out of the passenger side and started to run. Eventually, Holden stopped and was arrested, court records said.
The driver of the vehicle, Daniel Hight, was asked about the alleged incident with Holden and Garrison. Hight said Holden “was acting crazy and attacked a guy for looking at him at Coca-Cola.”
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony aggravated battery is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Holden was also charged with the sentence enhancement for being a persistent violator, which makes the maximum sentence up to life in prison.
Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Reisenauer also tacked on a persistent violator sentencing enhancement against Holden for four prior felony convictions. Holden was convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance in August 2009 in Asotin County; felony burglary in November 2013 in Nez Perce County; felony possession of a financial transaction card in July 2014 in Nez Perce County; and felony grand theft in April 2016 in Nez Perce County.
Misdemeanor resisting arrest carries a maximum penalty in Idaho of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine and misdemeanor malicious injury to property carries a maximum penalty in Idaho of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Merica set a preliminary hearing in the case for Aug. 5.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.