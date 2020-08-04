One man from Peck is in a coma on a ventilator in a Spokane area hospital and his roommate is in Nez Perce County Jail on a $200,000 bond and charged with felony aggravated battery after an altercation over an open window Saturday morning.
Frank J. Frost, 66, told Nez Perce County deputies he got into an argument with his roommate, Stephen F. Parsons, in a residence on the 300 block of North Belle Street in Peck. Parsons told a deputy that Frost had left windows open and he did not want them open, which upset Frost, who allegedly struck Parsons while he was sitting in a chair, court records said.
Parsons went to the floor and Frost kicked him. Parsons had wounds on his face, arms and on the inside of his mouth. As Parsons was telling law enforcement about the altercation, he began slurring his words and “appeared to have an altered mental status,” court records said.
The deputy asked for Clearwater County EMS to come to the residence to assess Parsons’ situation. Parsons was taken to a hospital by ambulance and was later flown by Life Flight to a Spokane area hospital for brain surgery, court records said.
Law enforcement was advised Sunday morning that Parsons was in a coma and on a ventilator in a progressively worsening state, court records said. Frost was arrested Sunday morning, court records said.
Frost was arraigned by video Monday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court where senior Magistrate Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch set bond and issued a no-contact order against Frost, forbidding his contacting Parsons.
The maximum penalty for felony aggravated battery in Idaho is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12.