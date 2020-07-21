A Lewiston man is charged with felony aggravated assault stemming from an incident where Lewiston police allege he held a handgun with a silencer attached to his chin and threatened to kill himself and a woman.
Chazz S. Johnson, 34, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court where senior Magistrate Judge Kent Merica set bond at $5,000 in the case and issued a no-contact order between Johnson and the woman.
Lewiston police allege Johnson held a black Smith & Wesson handgun with a silencer to his own chin and said, “If I don’t kill myself, I’m going to kill you,” court records said.
Police said they were dispatched to a residence on the 1600 block of 18th Avenue in Lewiston five minutes before midnight on Friday night. They had received a call that Johnson was threatening to drive away while intoxicated, and while en route, dispatch informed the responding officer that a verbal domestic dispute was in progress between Johnson and the woman, court records said.
When police arrived, the woman was in the street, frantic and upset, and Johnson was sitting on the front steps of the residence. The argument started at the Wrangler bar about a previous affair. At the residence, the woman told police that Johnson retrieved the handgun from the bedroom, put a silencer on the end of its barrel and made the threat to kill him or the woman, court records said.
Police couldn’t find the handgun during a search of the home after both Johnson and the woman consented to a search. The woman then found the handgun and silencer beneath the bed and informed the police of its location, court records said.
The maximum penalty for felony aggravated assault in Idaho is five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Merica set a preliminary hearing in the case for July 29.