A Lewiston man was charged with felony domestic battery for a July 1 incident where he threw a shoe at a woman, bruising her arm, for calling his children a derogatory name.
Sergio G. Alba, 35, was arraigned Wednesday by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court where Judge Karin Seubert issued a no-contact order. He was released on his own recognizance after the arraignment.
Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Cpl. Patrick Dupea alleges Alba and the woman got into an argument during which she called his children a derogatory name, and he responded by throwing a shoe, hitting her in the arm causing a bruise, court records said.
An arrest warrant was issued for Alba, a traveling vacuum salesman, on July 30. It was served Wednesday. Alba’s attorney, Travis Hartshorn, told the court the alleged victim in the case was opposed to the charges against Alba.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony domestic battery is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 9.