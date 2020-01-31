ST. JOHN, Wash. — Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a St. John man on charges of second-degree burglary, theft, malicious mischief and driving with a suspended license in connection with three recent break-ins at the St. John Pharmacy.
Deputies arrested Juan McSpadden, 43, Thursday morning when they stopped McSpadden, who was allegedly driving while his license was suspended, Whitman County Sheriff Brett J. Myers said.
Deputies were notified of a burglary in progress at the pharmacy Wednesday night. The owner had installed video cameras because of two other break-ins since late December, Myers said.
McSpadden allegedly was accessing the pain medication area in the business. Deputies were able to identify McSpadden from the video, Myers said.
Deputies questioned McSpadden about the burglaries, and McSpadden allegedly admitted his involvement in the burglary. McSpadden is cooperating with law enforcement and helping to recover the stolen medications, Myers said.
McSpadden’s preliminary appearance in Whitman County Superior Court will be at 9 a.m. today.