A Lewiston man who was on bond pending a manslaughter charge from Clearwater County was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer.
The 36-year-old Raoul R. Brown was charged with battery following an incident in Lewiston. He has pending charges in Clearwater County for involuntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers responded around 2 p.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Linden Drive for the report of an explosion. A man, later identified as Brown, was walking around a trailer in the back of the residence. Officers found fumes coming from a camper trailer and a propane tank in the front seat of a sedan with fumes coming from the tank. Brown was still near the propane tank and ignored commands to leave the area. The officer was concerned for Brown’s safety and his behavior that seemed he was going to attempt “a suicide by police shooting.”
The officer was able to get Brown away from the vehicle and placed into protective custody and took him to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for a mental hold.
During the medical exam, Brown became agitated and paced around the room. He then picked up a chair and threw it at an officer and missed. Officers attempted to gain custody of Brown but he was resisting. Brown allegedly punched the officer during the altercation and one of the officers fell. The other officer tased Brown after several warnings, according to the probable cause.
The probable cause also stated that three nurses and medical staff saw the incident and reported they heard a commotion and allegedly saw Brown in a physical altercation who then was tased by the officer after a warning. One nurse allegedly saw Brown throw the chair and take a “boxing stance” toward the other officer.
Brown was then handcuffed and placed into custody and taken to the Nez Perce County Jail. He faces a maximum of five years and/or $50,000. He had his initial appearance before Magistrate Sunil Ramalingam on Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. His bond was set at $15,000 and the law office of Magyar and Rauch was appointed as public defender.
In October, Brown was charged in Clearwater County in the shooting death of Lanae A. Tackely, 38, of Lewiston. He allegedly told deputies he was trying to shoot a cow elk when Tackely stepped in front of him, according to court records.