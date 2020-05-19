A Lewiston man is charged with felony attempted strangulation after Lewiston police allege he threatened to kill his girlfriend and then he proceeded to choke her.
Justin L. Dionne, 38, was arraigned by video on the charge in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Monday afternoon.
Police say the woman was rolling a cigarette as Dionne rushed her and accused her of cheating on him. Dionne told her “she better enjoy it, as it would be her last one, and he was going to kill her,” court records said.
Dionne then grabbed the woman around the neck with both hands. The choking lasted for about five minutes and the woman screamed as loud as she could, when she could, court records said.
Dionne told police “he knew he hurt her, but asked what else could he do. He asked us what we would do if someone was hitting on our women,” court records said.
Dionne and the woman had been in an off-and-on dating relationship for the past 19 years, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony attempted strangulation is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set Dionne’s bond at $5,000. Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for May 27.