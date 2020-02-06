A Lapwai man is facing up to 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if he is convicted on an attempted strangulation felony charge.
Asineom L.C. Painter, 30, allegedly choked a person in a fight Tuesday morning. According to court documents, Painter allegedly received numerous scratches, a bloody nose, lumps and welts.
Painter allegedly told police and the FBI that he had the person in a headlock. The alleged victim said Painter had his hands around the person’s neck, making it difficult to breathe, court documents said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set bond in Painter’s case at $10,000 and set a preliminary hearing for Feb. 19.