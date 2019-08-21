Idaho State Police arrested a 48-year-old man Monday for allegedly trafficking almost half an ounce of heroin and almost 4 ounces of methamphetamine.
Roy J. Blevins is charged with trafficking heroin between 7 and 28 grams, trafficking meth between 28 and 200 grams and two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia. Blevins had bond set at $10,000 and has a preliminary hearing set Aug. 28.
Court records indicate a state police trooper saw a 1998 Chevy Malibu parked with its hood up and trunk opened on the side of U.S. Highway 95 (a specific location wasn’t named). The trooper stopped and asked the driver, Eric A. Drake, if he needed help. Drake reported the car was out of gas. Blevins got out of the back seat and filled the car with gas from a can, while the trooper ran the occupants’ information. Drake reportedly had a nonextraditable warrant and the trooper called for a drug-sniffing dog.
The dog arrived and alerted to possible narcotics in the car. Drake said there was a marijuana container in the car. Troopers searched the car and found suspected marijuana wax, unused syringes, a digital scale and pipes, according to court records.
Troopers looked at the driver’s side floorboard after a female occupant said she had concealed items, and troopers found a small container with brown shards consistent with heroin. The woman, who was not charged in relation to the incident, said Blevins told her to hide the suspected heroin, according to court records.
A black backpack was found near the rear passenger side tire. The bag contained a plastic baggie with 109.4 grams of suspected meth. Two other plastic baggies were located and contained suspected heroin for a total of 17.4 grams. The backpack was identified as belonging to Blevins, according to court records. Troopers also seized $600 in cash found in Blevins’ wallet as a drug forfeiture.
About 10 grams of suspected meth found in the trunk was determined to belong to Drake, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Drake and Blevins were arrested without incident.
Trafficking meth between 28 to 200 grams carries a mandatory minimum three-year prison term. Trafficking heroin between 7 and 28 grams is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.
