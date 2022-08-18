A 20-year-old man charged with aggravated battery made an initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert on Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse.

Wyatt C. Roetcisoender, of Kendrick, was charged with aggravated battery for the shooting of Travis Welles, 45, of Juliaetta, on Tuesday in Juliaetta. Roetcisoender was held on $75,000 bond and is represented by his attorney, Scott Chapman. His next court date will be a preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

